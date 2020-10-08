Steve Clarke says Scotland still have quality to beat Israel and set up Euro play-off final, despite loss of six players

National boss Steve Clarke believes Scotland have enough quality to defeat Israel despite losing six players on the eve of the crucial semi-final.

Clarke’s preparations for tonight’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final at Hampden were thrown into chaos by two hammer blows.

First he lost three players after Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Aberdeen-raised midfielder Armstrong must self-isolate for 10 days, ruling him out of the Israel clash and the Nations League ties with Slovakia on Sunday and the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie are also out of those three games having been identified as close contacts.

Both have to self-isolate for 14 days.

In a further setback Clarke also confirmed former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, Liam Palmer and Oliver Burke had withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Clarke said: “The squad is much reduced going into it. It’s why I named a big squad and we have more than enough talent and players to get ourselves the positive result that we want.

“Now it is a fantastic chance for players to come in and make a name for themselves.

“It’s a little hiccup in front of a big game. It doesn’t take away from the magnitude of the game.

“Obviously it has been a little bit more difficult for me, as the manager, to deal with certain situations.

“Players being human it’s probably been a little bit more difficult for them yesterday.

“However, on matchday professional footballers know what they have to do, they know they have to be ready.

“We will be ready to go when it comes to kick-off time and preparation will be as it always is for the game.”

Armstrong returned a negative test when meeting up with the squad at Oriam on Monday.

However, the supplementary Uefa test returned a positive result on Tuesday morning.

All other members of the squad returned negative results

However, the Lothian Health Protection Team identified Tierney and Christie, along with two members of the backroom staff, as close contacts.

As a consequence Tierney and Christie – along with one physiotherapist and one masseur – are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Clarke said: “It’s been different, very different. I heard the news early in the morning that Stuart had tested positive.

“From then it was a continual update throughout the day on how that affected the rest of the squad.”

Clarke said they had to work out who Stuart had been in close contact with, with the NHS Track and Trace getting involved.

They narrowed it down to the amount of time he had in other people’s company.

“Unfortunately that robbed us of another two players, as well as two members of staff.

“The testing procedure is there. We all got tested when we first arrived on camp.

“For that one, Stuart tested negative, funnily enough.

“But the Uefa test was done on Tuesday and, when the results came in the morning, everyone was negative, except Stuart.

“That’s the nature of testing people and why we do it. “

Clarke said Armstrong, Tierney and Christie were devastated to be denied the opportunity to play in Scotland’s biggest game in more than a decade.

He believes the only way to lessen the blow is to book a final against Norway or Serbia on November 12.

Clarke said: “All three boys are really, really down. It’s a massive game and it’s a big blow for them to miss it, as well as it’s a big blow for us to be without them.

“All we can do is make sure we get the right result and they’re involved again in November.”

This is the second successive game Scotland have been involved in that has been hit by a positive Covid-19 test.

Last month the Czech Republic suffered a coronavirus outbreak with the squad and coaches going into quarantine.

The Czechs had to field a squad of uncapped and youth players in the Nations League clash which Scotland won 2-1.

Clarke said: “I think the fact Covid is now in football, it’s more prevalent in society and there are more and more cases.

“Liverpool have had a case of it, St Mirren have had a high profile, Kilmarnock too.

“You could do everything you possibly could to prevent this, but to keep the virus out of certain situations is impossible.

“When we had our last game in the Czech Republic I said then that we had to have some sympathy and feeling for their situation at that time because it could happen to any club or any international group at any time.

“And unfortunately at this moment in time it’s affected us.”

Clarke’s woes continued when McKenna, Palmer and Burke then withdraw from the squad yesterday due to injury. They will miss all three upcoming games.

He said: “We gave the boys as long as possible in the week.

“McKenna, Palmer and Burke are out for all three games as well, on top of the three we’ve lost on the Covid issue. “

Clarke hopes his squad can bring some cheer to Scotland fans after fresh Covid-19 restrictions were imposed this week.

He said: “I’m sure they will give everybody a lift if we get the right result.

“The fact that the government are tightening the restrictions in the way they are tells you that nobody is immune from this situation and football certainly shouldn’t be immune from it.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to play tomorrow night and hopefully put a smile on everyone’s face.”