Steve Clarke says Scotland needed Tartan Army to ‘push them on’ after being pegged back by Israel in Nations League opener

Scotland boss Steve Clarke says they missed the Tartan Army after their draw with Israel and hopes some fans will be inside Hampden for next month’s Euro play-off.

The Dark Blues drew 1-1 with the Israelis in the first game of the 2020-21 Uefa Nations League campaign inside an empty national stadium.

Next month Israel will again be the visitors to Hampden for the European Championship play-off semi-final.

Clarke hopes some supporters can be present for that and said: “It was very surreal. From the moment we left the hotel, the players were on one bus and the staff were on a different bus.

“We drove into the stadium and there was almost nobody here. Then, during the game, it has a little bit of a training ground feel to it.

“But I thought both teams acquitted themselves well. It probably wasn’t the most exciting game to watch, but it was quite tactical.

“Both teams have now had a little look at each other ahead of the play-off. We both played strong teams so it wasn’t as though there was anybody kidding on or hiding. Both teams played for the points.

“Between now and next month’s game we’ll both have a look at the video to see what we can do.”

© PA

Clarke added: “I’d like to think there will be a crowd at the play-off, some sort of crowd inside the stadium to help the atmosphere.

“I think it would be helpful for any game as I’m a big believer that football is a game for spectators. You need the fans there to push you on.

“Maybe in the second half tonight we sat in a little too deep because we were so comfortable in the game defensively. We went to sleep on a throw-in and got heavily punished for it.

“I think if the fans are in here in the stadium they’re shouting and pushing you up the pitch and driving you on. So yeah, it would make a difference.”

Clarke handed striker Lyndon Dykes an international debut last night and also went with a 3-4-3 formation which allowed him to accommodate both Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney.

He added: “He (Dykes) holds the ball up well. I thought our support to him was good in the first half.

“Maybe we were a little bit more hesitant to get support to him in the second half, he found it a bit more difficult to link the game. I thought his performance was very, very good.”

On the formation Clarke said: “Ideally we’d like to have two systems so we can play in either or we can change in-game, because if you get stuck with only one system you can become a little bit one-dimensional.”