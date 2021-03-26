Steve Clarke says he thought John McGinn’s overhead kick to salvage point for Scotland was offside

Scotland boss Steve Clarke admitted he thought John McGinn’s fantastic equaliser against Austria was offside.

The Aston Villa midfielder’s overhead kick with five minutes left earned a point for the Dark Blues in the opening game of World Cup qualifying Group F.

Hampden gaffer Clarke said: “John is quite happy with himself. It was good because obviously, having conceded a second goal, we could have let our heads drop. We didn’t.

“We got a free-kick, they cleared it well, Ryan Christie kept it alive and headed it into John. I’ve got to be honest, I thought he was offside. That was my first thought.

“But he came up with a great finish, an overhead kick and another international goal.”

Scotland twice came from behind to earn a point against Austria.

Clarke felt they should have had a penalty with former Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Christie hauled to the ground by Stefan Ilsanker, but ref Carols del Cerro Grande was unmoved.

Clarke added: “I got into enough trouble when I was a club manager talking about referees so I’m just going to pass on that one.

“But, yes, I thought it was a penalty. I’ve got to be honest. My immediate reaction was a penalty and seeing it back on video it was a penalty. When you wrap both arms around a player in the box then it should be a penalty.

“He did disallow a goal for them which was a little bit soft, so we are not going to complain too much.”

Overall Clarke was satisfied with the result and said: “I’m pleased to get the point. I think when you go behind twice against a very good team that’s not a bad result.

“Yeah we would have liked to have started with three points but we got a point. And it might be a good point.”