Steve Clarke praises Aberdeen’s Andy Considine for Scotland performance against Czech Republic

Scotland boss Steve Clarke praised Aberdeen defender Andy Considine for another impressive shift for his country.

Considine, 33, earned a second cap when starting in the 1-0 Nations League defeat of the Czech Republic at Hampden.

Scotland now hold a four-point advantage over the second-placed Czechs.

Clarke said: “I need to mention the boys who have come in to join us. Andy Considine was great next to Declan (Gallagher) and Scott (McTominay).

“It was nice for Paul Hanlon to get his first cap at 31 too.”

Under Clarke, Scotland are now eight games undefeated and building real momentum ahead of next month’s Euro 2020 play-off final against Serbia.

The Scots will face Serbia in Belgrade on November 12 with the winner qualifying for the Euro 2020 finals next summer.

Clarke added: “I think we’re as well prepared as we can be going into such a big match against Serbia.

“What we spoke about when we got together for this camp was that we had to beat Israel and go through.

“We managed to do that.

“The confidence in the squad is sky high now.”