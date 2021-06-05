Steve Clarke says Scotland are going into their final pre-tournament friendly against Luxembourg with a ‘relaxed confidence’ as several players return to the squad after isolating.

John Fleck’s positive Covid test robbed Clarke of seven players for Wednesday’s friendly against the Netherlands.

Despite John McGinn, Nathan Patterson, Che Adams, Grant Hanley, Stephen O’Donnell and David Marshall all joining Fleck in missing the game, Clarke’s men led twice in a creditable 2-2 draw.

Only Fleck will miss the Luxembourg friendly on Sunday, meaning Clarke has virtually a full quota to choose from as he prepares his side for the Euro 2020 opener against Czech Republic on Monday June 14 (2pm).

© SNS Group / SFA

Clarke said on BBC Sportsound: “John’s still in his room. He needs to isolate until the middle of next week.

“The rest of the boys have been training as normal – they’re all fit and available for Luxembourg except John.

“I’ll speak with the coaching staff to decide on getting some minutes into players whose seasons finished earlier and maybe try to look at one or two combinations that might stand us in good stead coming into the tournament.

“I’ve got one or two things to think about overnight but it’ll be a good team that’s on the pitch.”

‘Dutch courage’

Clarke reckons the nature of Scotland’s performance against the Dutch – where centre-back Jack Hendry and striker Kevin Nisbet both found the net – will stand them in good stead as long as they approach the Luxembourg game with the same attitude.

“I would say there’s a relaxed confidence,” Clarke added.

“We’re not getting carried away as (the Netherlands draw) was a friendly match. But it was a good workout for both teams I think.

“We could’ve won it but it got nicked away from us at the end.

“But the lads are pleased with their performance and I’m pleased with their performance so it’s on to the (Luxembourg) game and hopefully we get similar.

© SNS Group

“You have to go into these matches with belief that you can get something out the game.

“We did that the other night and it’s a mindset we have to take into the tournament.

“We have three tough games against tough opponents but it’s something we have to relish.

“But we have to make sure we get our preparations right.

“I’ve never approached a match as a player, coach or manager thinking ‘we’re going to get beat today’. Never once in my career.

“Maybe I’ve subconsciously put that across to the players.

“We have to respect everybody the same and reach our level of performance. If we do I think we can get points against most teams.”

