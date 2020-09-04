Steve Clarke looking to keep Scotland’s unbeaten run going on way to Euro play-offs

Scotland boss Steve Clarke wants to go into their Euro play-off on a good run.

But he doesn’t think beating Israel tonight at Hampden will have a bearing when the sides meet next month in the play-off semi-final for a place at next summer’s European Championships.

It’s coincidence that the Scots begin their Uefa Nations League 2020-21 campaign in Group B2 against the side they will meet in October’s Euro play-off.

Many observers believe a good performance and result against the Israelis this evening at the national stadium could give Clarke’s side an edge ahead of next month’s clash to decide who will face Serbia or Norway for a place at the Euros.

National team boss Clarke doesn’t believe that will necessarily be the case and is instead just focused on building on three successive wins achieved last October and November.

After tonight’s match, Scotland face the Czech Republic in Olomouc on Monday and Clarke said: “We want the positivity, which would mean we’ve kept our unbeaten run going. We are on three wins in a row and we’d like to make it four.

“I agree with Andy (Robertson) that next month’s game is a separate competition, it’s a knockout, one-off game that will be played in a completely different manner and in a different way with a different mentality.

“It’s a different competition and one-off games tend to look after themselves a little bit, so we’ll leave that one until next month and focus on trying to get this Nations League campaign off to a good start with three points at home.

“It could be a good thing, it could be a bad thing. Maybe you win it well and Israel have a good look at how you played and maybe adapt their tactics for next month.

“It’s not something we should be too concerned about. It could work in our favour a little bit because the Austrian coach (Andi Herzog), who was in charge of Israel before the March games, is no longer in charge. They have a new coach (Willibald Ruttensteiner), so maybe the new coach has some different ideas.”

Clarke would love to be walking out to a raucous Hampden tonight, unfortunately coronavirus restrictions mean there will no Tartan Army present at the national stadium.

Although Clarke has yet to experience football behind closed doors, he’s pleased his players have had prior experience of it at club level.

The former Kilmarnock manager added: “The players will certainly have their heads around it better than I will. Obviously I haven’t experienced it yet.

“I am a 100 per cent believer that football is a spectator sport and it is sad in these times that we cannot get people in the ground, but obviously you have to be guided by the safety.

“Hopefully by the time we get around to the games next month we are allowed to have at least some supporters in the stadium.

“But in terms of these games behind closed doors, the players will have much more experience than me and will be a little bit more attuned to the conditions.”

Tonight’s game is the first time since Clarke became Scotland boss in May of last year that he’s had Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney both available for selection.

Trying to fit the Liverpool and Arsenal left-backs into his team is one of the challenges facing Clarke.

A switch to three at the back with captain Robertson as a wing-back has been mooted and, although they’ve only had a week’s training, Clarke believes the players could adapt it.

He said: “It will depend how receptive the players are. Obviously they have to have a positive mentality, they have to be prepared to be really receptive.

“It also helps if they have had some recent experience of playing different formations, different systems. Most of them over the course of their career will have come across that.

“Maybe not at the particular club they are at just now. They might play a different way. But when you come away on international week you have to be very receptive and you have to be quick learners.

“It is three days’ worth of training sessions with a lot of emphasis on formation. That is backed up by a lot of video meetings.

“I would say in this camp I have probably done more video meetings than normal just to try and bed down some new principles and also to reinforce the previous principles that we had.

“It has put us onto a three-game unbeaten run and it is a run that we want to continue.”