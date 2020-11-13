Steve Clarke delighted to have put Scotland ‘back on the map’ after Euros qualification

Scotland manager Steve Clarke insists qualifying for Euro 2020 puts Scotland back on the football map.

Clarke led the Scots to a 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat of Serbia in the play-off final in Belgrade.

He became the first manager since Craig Brown in 1998 to lead the Scots to the finals of a major tournament.

Clarke said: “It is great for Scotland and puts us back on the map.

“It puts us in the next tournament.

“The whole nation can be proud.

“But no one can be prouder than the players on the pitch because they were magnificent.

“It was a magnificent night for everyone in Scotland.

“I hope the supporters enjoyed the moment as much as we did in Belgrade.

“We have shown that we have built great character in the squad.”

Scotland conceded a late equaliser in the 90th minute when on the brink of qualification.

They then had to go through 30 minutes of extra-time and penalties to secure a spot in the finals.

After going through the emotional wringer Clarke admitted he was calm post-match.

But he said that might not last.

He said: “I am remarkably calm although I thought I might have a little tear.

“A few of the boys were in tears which tells you how much it means.

“When Marsh saved the pen I had a little glint in my eye but managed to keep my emotions in check.

“I may have a little cry when I get back to my room.”

All five Scots netted their spot kicks before Marshall saved Serbia’s fifth to secure a memorable win.