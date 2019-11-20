Inverurie’s McLean expecting strong Broxburn in Scottish Cup

Inverurie Locos captain Neil McLean says there is no chance his side will underestimate Scottish Cup opponents Broxburn Athletic.

The Brox, who play in the East of Scotland Premier League, defeated Cowdenbeath 3-0 in a second-round replay at Albyn Park in what was described as the biggest result in the club’s history.

The West Lothian side travel to Harlaw Park to face Locos in the third round this weekend and McLean, pictured, is expecting a stern test.

He said: “We were disappointed to go out of the Highland League Cup at Formartine United last weekend.

“We will try to learn from the mistakes we made and rectify that against Broxburn.

“They beat Cowdenbeath in the previous round so we know they will be a good side.

“You know what you are going to get when you come up against any team from the Central Belt.

“They will have guys who have played at a higher level as well as some promising younger players.

“I know some guys who play in the same league as them and I know how difficult it will be.

“We will do our homework and set up accordingly.

“We fancy our chances as we are at home so hopefully we can get through to the next round.”

Locos had won four out of five under new boss Andy Low before Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Formartine at North Lodge Park, when a stunning Graeme Rodger strike was enough to settle a keenly-contested tie.

McLean said: “It was a tough game for both sides. There wasn’t a lot of good football played.

“It was a great goal from Graeme Rodger to win the game but we gave him too much room.

“We didn’t play as well as we have done in the last few weeks under the new management and the new system we are using.

“Losing against Formartine was a setback but there have been plenty of positives in recent weeks.

“We lost against Wick the previous week but bounced back by beating Aberdeen’s reserves in the Aberdeenshire Shield.

“We have a better squad than we have maybe had in the past.

“We have a lot of young players in the squad, which is good, and they will get their chance as the season goes on.

“The boys are responding well to the new management.

“I played with Andy (Low) and Steven (Park) for many years so I know they are winners and they will instil the same mentality in us.”