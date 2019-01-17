Star Shankland walking on Ayr and ex-coach Cooper thinks he could take chance at higher level

Lawrence Shankland has been a goalscoring sensation in Scottish football for the last 18 months.

The Ayr United striker has already been linked with a host of big moves this month to the likes of Swansea, Rangers and Hibs.

Although injured at the moment, there will surely be more interest in the former Don this month.

And Neil Cooper – who coached Shankland in Aberdeen’s under-20s during his first season at Pittodrie – believes he has the ability to make it at a higher level.

Last season Shankland fired in 29 goals as he helped the Honest Men to the League One title, and this term 28 strikes in 26 matches have helped the Somerset Park team reach second in the Championship.

The 23-year-old left the Reds in the summer of 2017 after four years. He was a prolific scorer in the Dons’ U20s, but at first team level it didn’t quite happen for him.

Shankland made 17 appearances in Derek McInnes’ side without scoring and, after loan spells at Dunfermline, St Mirren and Morton, he has ended up at Ayr.

Inverurie Locos manager Cooper coached Shankland in the U20s in season 2013/14 and is pleased to see his progress.

Cooper said: “At Aberdeen his attitude was first class, and he had good game awareness and a good football brain.

“He was a very good finisher, although he wasn’t the quickest. He went out on loan from Aberdeen and that will have helped him.

“After leaving Aberdeen he had to drop down the levels, but he has done fantastically well and is scoring goals.

“A lot of teams are looking for people to score goals and, if he does move, it’s up to him to try to take his chance at a higher level.

“But he has got all the attributes to do that and his attitude is very good.

“It is good to see Lawrence doing well. It comes from playing regularly, and he is also playing in a good team that creates chances.

“If he was in a team that didn’t create so many chances it would be harder for him to make a name for himself.

“He has done fantastically well so if he is going to move hopefully he gets himself a good move and if that is at a higher level then it is up to him to take his chance and keep progressing.”

Cooper watched Shankland before he signed for Aberdeen and was impressed – even though he was playing out of position for Queen’s Park.

He added: “When Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty first came to Aberdeen (in March 2013), Derek asked me to go and watch Queen’s Park play against East Fife at Hampden.

“He asked me to watch Lawrence and I was also asked to watch Aidan Connolly (now at Dunfermline) and Blair Spittal, who is now at Partick Thistle.

“Andy Robertson played in that game as well, but Andy wasn’t mentioned – I remember his fitness levels even then to get up and down the park, but we were looking at the attackers.

“With his contacts, Derek knew Queen’s Park really well and he wanted to see the three attacking players, so I went to the game.

“Unfortunately that day Lawrence played wide right, even though he’s not the quickest.

“He is not someone who will drop a shoulder and then run away from the full-back – but even then his attitude was still really good.

“If his team was attacking down the left side, then he made runs into the back post to try to score goals, and if they lost possession he got back and helped the full-back.

“His attitude was very good and ability-wise he was very good. He’s two-footed and can link the play with others very well.

“His game awareness was excellent that day. I said to Derek that he played wide right, but luckily Derek had seen him playing up front.

“So he signed for Aberdeen and when I worked with him he was an excellent boy to coach.”