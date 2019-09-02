Stalwart Christie honoured for 50 years of service as Banks o’ Dee progress in Scottish Cup

Banks o’ Dee are into the first round of the Scottish Cup after dispatching Golspie Sutherland 2-0 in the second preliminary round.

Dee met the North Caledonian League side at Spain Park, with goals from Lachie Macleod and Michael Phillipson the difference on the day.

The Junior Superleague champions will now meet Highland League Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park in the first round. Co-boss Tommy Forbes was delighted to get past Golspie and to be back in the national trophy proper, although he thought the performance left a lot to be desired.

Forbes said: “We should’ve been out of sight at half-time and had four chances in the first 10 minutes.

“But the decision making and final pass let us down. We then got the goal.

“In the second half we were poor. We normally go up a gear, but we looked like we went down one. We still created four or five chances and Golspie I don’t think created anything.

“It’s a good win, but performance-wise not good enough.

“Our main objective was to win the game, with a clean sheet and no yellow cards, so I suppose that’s positive.”

Before the Golspie game, Dee recognised club stalwart and vice-president Gordon Christie, who has been part of the club for 50 years.

Christie, now in his 70s, has also served as a player, coach, manager and president during his time at Dee, and the stand at Spain Park has been renamed the Gordon Christie Stand in his honour.

Forbes said: “It’s very well deserved.

“He’s been a massive part of Banks o’ Dee and it’s great for the club to honour him.

“It was good to see that and the boys getting the photo with him before the game.”

The two milestones add to a successful period for Dee, who saw their first team and under-21s lift five trophies apiece over the previous campaign.

Draws for other Aberdeenshire sides in Scottish Cup first round: Keith v Stirling University, Turriff United v Formartine United, Spartans v Deveronvale, Fraserburgh v Bonnyrigg Rose, Buckie Thistle v Civil Service Strollers, Inverurie Locos v Wick Academy.