SPFL’s Neil Doncaster says there is enough support for 14-10-10-10 reconstruction model to hold indicative vote

The SPFL has confirmed clubs have been asked whether they would back a permanent 14-10-10-10 league structure.

Chief executive Neil Doncaster said initial talks with the 42 clubs had indicated enough support for the idea to “merit a second consultation stage”.

Clubs have been asked to say whether they would back a motion to change the league structure. A positive response would see the SPFL call an emergency general meeting (EGM) and hold a formal vote.

All four senior Scottish leagues were ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the consequences for relegated teams and those who’ve missed out on promotion sparking discussions over reconstruction.

Early proposals, like Hearts’ temporary 14-14-14 proposal and Rangers’ 14-14-18 plan, failed to pass muster with enough clubs.

Doncaster added: “Understandably, the consultation exercise confirmed there is sympathy for those clubs relegated at the end of season 2019/20, but also that there is no reasonable prospect of clubs approving a temporary reconstruction solution.

“However, the board has judged there is sufficient support for a permanent change to merit this second stage of consultation.

“As ever, it will be up to the clubs to decide whether or not to support this proposal and we will be guided by the democratic outcome of the process. We are understandably keen to get clarity one way or another at the start of next week, as the timescales are extremely tight and we are faced with the additional complexities of resuming the season, caused by Covid-19.”

Clubs have been given until Monday to indicate whether they would support a permanent shift to the 14-10-10-10 model. They have also been asked to approve a shortened seven-day notice period for the EGM which would be required to formally approve the change.

As the plan would alter the finances of the Premiership, 11 out of 12 teams would have to be in favour of the reconstruction model for it to pass.