SPFL Trust Trophy: Peterhead draw Premiership ‘B’ side while Cove Rangers handed second-round home tie

Peterhead have been drawn against Dundee B in the first round of the 2021-22 Scottish Challenge Cup while Cove Rangers have a home tie to look forward to in round two.

The draw for the regionalised first two rounds of the tournament – named the SPFL Trust Trophy this campaign – was made yesterday and threw up some interesting ties.

Peterhead and Elgin City both drew tough away assignments against Premiership ‘B’ sides.

Jim McInally’s Blue Toon go to Dundee B with the winner playing either East Fife or St Johnstone B while City take on Hibernian B with a home match against Dunfermline Athletic next up for the victors.

🆕 We will face @dundeeunitedfc ‘B’ or @StenhousemuirFC in the Second Round of the @SPFLTrust Trophy 🗓 Tie to be played on weekend of 4 & 5 September 2021 pic.twitter.com/A3ne558Vpp — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) July 6, 2021

Fraserburgh were given a home tie against League 2 opposition as Cowdenbeath travel to Bellslea. The winner of that tie hosts League 1 opposition in Alloa Athletic.

Cove Rangers, who enter at round two, will host the winners of the Stenhousemuir v Dundee United B tie at Balmoral Stadium.

Inverness and Raith Rovers were announced as joint-winners of the 2019-20 tournament after the SPFL opted to cancel the final, with both sides joining Cove in going straight into the second round this year.

The winners of the all-Highland League tie between Brechin City and Buckie Thistle will face Inverness at Caledonian Stadium in round two, while Raith begin against either Forfar Athletic or Formartine United.

Elsewhere in the first round, Highland League winners Brora will host Aberdeen B with a second-round tie at home to Arbroath at stake for the winners and Ross County B welcome Stirling Albion north with the triumphant side facing an away trip to Montrose in the next round.

From the third round onwards there are no draw restrictions.

Any tie which ends in a draw will go straight to penalties until the semi-finals at which point extra time will be introduced.

First-round draw

North section: Brechin City v Buckie Thistle; Dundee B v Peterhead; East Fife v St Johnstone B; Hibernian B v Elgin City; Brora Rangers v Aberdeen B; Fraserburgh v Cowdenbeath; Forfar Athletic v Formartine United; Ross County B v Stirling Albion; Stenhousemuir v Dundee United B.

South section: Dumbarton v Rangers B; Livingston B v Albion Rovers; Edinburgh City v Hearts B; Celtic B v Annan Athletic; Queen’s Park v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic; Broomhill v Clyde; Falkirk v East Kilbride; St Mirren B v Kelty Hearts; Stranraer v Motherwell B.

Ties to be played August 10 & 11

Second-round draw

North section: Montrose v Ross County B/Stirling Albion; Brora Rangers/Aberdeen B v Arbroath; Cove Rangers v Stenhousemuir/Dundee United B; Fraserburgh/Cowdenbeath v Alloa Athletic; Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic/Formartine United; Hibernian B/Elgin City v Dunfermline Athletic; Caley Thistle v Brechin City/Buckie Thistle; Dundee B/Peterhead v East Fife/St Johnstone B.

South section: Airdrieonians v Queen’s Park/Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic; Celtic B/Annan Athletic v Morton; Hamilton Accies v Edinburgh City/Hearts B; Dumbarton/Rangers B v Ayr United; Kilmarnock v Falkirk/East Kilbride; Stranraer/Motherwell B v Partick Thistle; Queen of the South v Broomhill/Clyde; Livingston B/Albion Rovers v St Mirren B/Kelty Hearts.

Ties to be played September 4 & 5

Other key dates

Third round – October 9 & 10

Quarter-finals – November 30 & December 1

Semi-finals – March 1 & 2

Final – April 2 & 3