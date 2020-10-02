SPFL makes plea to get fans back into Scottish stadia after clubs vote to axe Challenge Cup

The SPFL has announced the Challenge Cup will no longer go ahead for season 2020/21 due to difficulties posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

34 of the 42 clubs agreed the indefinite absence of fans from Scottish stadia meant the competition should not be played.

The 2019/20 final, still to be contested by Inverness and Raith Rovers, will take place later in the season.

A spokesman for the league said: “This is a sad day for a competition that has been an established and much-loved part of the footballing landscape since it’s inception to commemorate the centenary of the Scottish Football League in 1990.

“It it extremely concerning that so many clubs felt that they could not afford to participate in the Challenge Cup this season, given the continuing restrictions on fans coming to matches.

“Fans remain the lifeblood of the game in Scotland.

“Today’s decision to cancel the Challenge Cup this season is a further demonstration of the urgent need to get fans back into stadia safely, as they are in other countries.

“A continuing ban on fans threatens the very future of many of our clubs which have been mainstays of local communities across the county for generations.”