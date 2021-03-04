SPFL approve lower-league restart but concerned by 22-game season

The SPFL has approved Leagues One and Two returning on March 20 but is concerned about their ability to complete a 22-game schedule.

The 22 clubs had expressed a desire for a split after round 18, with the top and bottom half clubs in each division playing each other.

However, the SPFL indicated this would involve one club sitting out the last day of the season, given there would be five teams in each half of the split, and it also reduced the number of free dates for any fixture rearrangements.

The governing body had indicated a preference for an 18-game calendar, which would have seen the season finish after all teams had played each other twice.

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan said: “We are pleased that League 1 and League 2 clubs have come together to propose a way forward for the resumption of their season.

“However, it’s our duty to underline that the SPFL board has severe reservations about the practicality of part-time clubs being able to complete a 22-game season, including a ‘split’, in time to compete in the end of season play-offs.

“In the board’s view, an 18-game season would have created far more flexibility but, that said, we respect the right of League 1 and League 2 clubs to determine how many games they will play this season.”

The 22 clubs had put forward four requests to the SPFL: to approve matches restarting on March 20, to revisit the SPFL’s concerns about a 22-game season, to schedule matches up until May 15 (two weeks later than planned) and to delay lower-league play-off games by a fortnight until May 19.

The SPFL have now deferred to the clubs to ask how a proposed schedule for a 22-game season would look, before they are able to approve any adjustments in the play-off dates.

Clubs had gone to the SPFL earlier this week with their concerns, with no real possibility of playing the original 27-game schedule to a finish.