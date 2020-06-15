SPFL confirms reconstruction is OFF as consultation finds “insufficient support” among clubs for 14-10-10-10 proposal

The SPFL has announced the league set-up will remain in the current 12-10-10-10 format for next season after the 42 clubs showed “insufficient support” for reconstruction.

After several proposals put forward in the wake of the coronavirus crisis had failed to pass muster, the league governing body asked clubs whether they would support a 14-10-10-10 model, which would have saved the clubs relegated due to the early end to the 2019/20 season.

However, in a statement, the SPFL said: “16 of the 42 clubs favoured changing to a 14-10-10-10 structure, but this was short of the numbers required* and, as a result, the SPFL Board has agreed to draw a line under reconstruction talks.”

11 of the 12 Premiership clubs would have had to back any motion for it to pass.

The result of the consultation means Hearts’ relegation to the Championship has been confirmed, while Partick Thistle and Stranraer also drop down a division.

Teams in play-off positions, like Caley Thistle – who were second in the Championship, as well as Highland League champions Brora Rangers, will also be denied the chance to move up the ladder.

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the SPFL said: “In recent weeks, we’ve been consulting closely with our clubs regarding possible reconstruction and, based on the feedback we received, the board decided to ask all 42 clubs to give their views so that we could have absolute clarity, which we’ve achieved today.

“Whilst a number of clubs were in favour of a new divisional set-up, the support for it was insufficient and we will now move forward with a fixture programme for Season 2020/21 based on the current 12-10-10-10 structure.

“Due to the restrictions forced upon us by the coronavirus outbreak, the Championship clubs also voted overwhelmingly to play each other three times next season, rather than four, which enables a later start to the Championship league season.

“Now that we have a confirmed structure for next season, the SPFL’s fixturing team will begin work on the Premiership fixture list, which will start on the weekend of 1 August, and the Championship fixture list, which will start on the weekend of 17 October.”

Discussions regarding arrangements for Leagues 1 and 2 remain ongoing.