Show Links
Sport / Football / Scottish Football

SPFL confirm Scottish Premiership post-split fixture dates

by Danny Law
03/03/2021, 6:27 pm
© SNS GroupThe Scottish Premiership season will finish on the weekend of May 15 and 16.
The Scottish Premiership season will finish on the weekend of May 15 and 16.

The SPFL have confirmed the post-split fixture dates for the Scottish Premiership.

The first week of post-split fixtures will take place on the weekend of April 10-11 followed by a midweek card on April 20-21.

Round 36 of the top flight schedule will take place on May 1-2 before the penultimate round of games on May 11-12.

The season will come to an end on the weekend of May 15-16.

The Scottish Cup quarter-finals are earmarked for the weekend of April 24-25.

The semi-finals will be at Hampden on May 8 and 9 before the final on May 22.