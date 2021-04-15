SPFL confirm post-split schedule for Leagues One and Two

The SPFL have confirmed the post-split fixture schedule for Leagues One and Two.
The fixtures will be announced next week following the conclusion of the regular season for both divisions on Tuesday (April 20).
Cove Rangers sit second in League One ahead of this weekend’s match against leaders Falkirk.
Peterhead are seventh ahead of fixtures at East Fife and at home to Falkirk.
Elgin City are fourth in League Two with this weekend’s home match against Albion Rovers followed by a trip to leaders Queen’s Park next week.
Top-five fixtures
Saturday 24 April (3pm)
1st place v 4th place **
2nd place v 3rd place
Tuesday 27 April (7pm)
3rd place v 1st place
4th place v 5th place
Thursday 29 April (7pm)
1st place v 2nd place
5th place v 3rd place
Saturday 1 May (3pm)
2nd place v 5th place
3rd place v 4th place
Tuesday 4 May (7pm)
4th place v 2nd place
5th place v 1st place
** Please note that in League 2, the MD1 fixture between 1st place (Queen’s Park) and 4th place (TBC) will be played on Friday April 23, kick-off 7.45pm, due to a potential venue clash.
Bottom-five fixtures
Saturday 24 April (3pm)
6th place v 9th place
7th place v 8th place
Tuesday 27 April (7pm)
8th place v 6th place
9th place v 10th place
Thursday 29 April (7pm)
6th place v 7th place
10th place v 8th place
Saturday 1 May (3pm)
7th place v 10th place
8th place v 9th place
Tuesday 4 May (7pm)
9th place v 7th place
10th place v 6th place
