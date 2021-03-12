SPFL confirm first two rounds of fixtures for League One and Two return

The SPFL has confirmed the fixtures for the first week of the League One and League Two season restart.

The leagues were suspended on January 11 but will return next Saturday (March 20).

Cove Rangers continue their League One campaign at Partick Thistle while Peterhead host Airdrie at Balmoor Stadium.

In League Two, Elgin City will host Edinburgh City at Borough Briggs.

Discussions with clubs in the two divisions are continuing regarding the total number of matches to be played in each division with a 22-game fixture list the preference among the clubs.

An SPFL statement said: “Discussions with League One and Two clubs are continuing regarding the total number of matches to be played in each division. Further fixture details will be published as soon as possible.”

SCOTTISH LEAGUE 1

Saturday March 20

Clyde v East Fife

Dumbarton v Forfar Athletic

Falkirk v Montrose

Partick Thistle v Cove Rangers

Peterhead v Airdrieonians

Saturday March 27

Airdrieonians v Partick Thistle

Dumbarton v Peterhead

East Fife v Cove Rangers

Forfar Athletic v Falkirk

Montrose v Clyde

SCOTTISH LEAGUE 2

Saturday March 20

Annan Athletic v Cowdenbeath

Elgin City v Edinburgh City

Queen’s Park v Stranraer

Stenhousemuir v Albion Rovers

Stirling Albion v Brechin City

Tuesday March 23

Albion Rovers v Edinburgh City (7.45pm)

Stranraer v Brechin City (7.30pm)

Saturday March 27

Albion Rovers v Annan Athletic

Brechin City v Queen’s Park

Cowdenbeath v Stranraer

Edinburgh City v Stenhousemuir

Elgin City v Stirling Albion

Kick-offs 3pm unless stated