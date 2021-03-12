SPFL confirm first two rounds of fixtures for League One and Two return

The SPFL has confirmed the fixtures for the first week of the League One and League Two season restart.
The leagues were suspended on January 11 but will return next Saturday (March 20).
Cove Rangers continue their League One campaign at Partick Thistle while Peterhead host Airdrie at Balmoor Stadium.
In League Two, Elgin City will host Edinburgh City at Borough Briggs.
Discussions with clubs in the two divisions are continuing regarding the total number of matches to be played in each division with a 22-game fixture list the preference among the clubs.
An SPFL statement said: “Discussions with League One and Two clubs are continuing regarding the total number of matches to be played in each division. Further fixture details will be published as soon as possible.”
SCOTTISH LEAGUE 1
Saturday March 20
Clyde v East Fife
Dumbarton v Forfar Athletic
Falkirk v Montrose
Partick Thistle v Cove Rangers
Peterhead v Airdrieonians
Saturday March 27
Airdrieonians v Partick Thistle
Dumbarton v Peterhead
East Fife v Cove Rangers
Forfar Athletic v Falkirk
Montrose v Clyde
SCOTTISH LEAGUE 2
Saturday March 20
Annan Athletic v Cowdenbeath
Elgin City v Edinburgh City
Queen’s Park v Stranraer
Stenhousemuir v Albion Rovers
Stirling Albion v Brechin City
Tuesday March 23
Albion Rovers v Edinburgh City (7.45pm)
Stranraer v Brechin City (7.30pm)
Saturday March 27
Albion Rovers v Annan Athletic
Brechin City v Queen’s Park
Cowdenbeath v Stranraer
Edinburgh City v Stenhousemuir
Elgin City v Stirling Albion
Kick-offs 3pm unless stated
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe