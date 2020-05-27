SPFL clubs to meet, starting with Premiership on Monday, to discuss Hearts owner Budge’s reconstruction proposals

The SPFL has said divisional meetings will be held over reconstruction, starting with the 12 Premiership sides on Monday.

Hearts owner Ann Budge’s proposal to replace the current 12-10-10-10 structure with three leagues of 14 was revealed last night and has been met with a mixed response so far by the 42 member clubs.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said he was supportive of the temporary changes to save clubs like Hearts and Partick Thistle from relegation after a season cut short due to coronavirus.

Championship runners-up Caley Thistle would also benefit by moving into the top tier.

However, the four clubs at the bottom of League One – including Peterhead – would drop into the new bottom division, leaving them just one bad season from dropping out the SPFL, while League Two champions Cove Rangers would also be denied promotion out of the bottom tier.

It is understood Budge is also open to a 14-14-16 model which includes places in the SPFL for Highland champions Brora Rangers and Lowland League winners Kelty Hearts.

Following today’s SPFL board meeting, a league spokesman said: “The board has now received Ann Budge’s paper to clubs on the topic of league reconstruction.

“As these matters are ultimately decided by clubs via a democratic process, we will now facilitate a series of divisional meetings, starting with the Premiership on Monday, at which all 42 clubs will have the chance to discuss the proposals in detail.”