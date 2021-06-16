SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster is hopeful of getting as many fans as possible back in stadiums for the start of the new season.

Doncaster is heartened by the return of spectators at the European Championships, with 9,847 at Hampden Park on Monday for Scotland’s game with the Czech Republic.

The capacity of Wembley will increase for the latter stages of the tournament, with 40,000 fans expected to be allowed in, while the Wimbledon finals are to host a full crowd.

The new SPFL league season starts at the end of next month, with Doncaster remaining positive about crowds returning in decent number for the opening weekend.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s a great relief we were able to have just over 10,000 fans into Hampden Park. Clearly that’s positive progress.

“We’re seeing announcements south of the border – the Wimbledon final will now be at full capacity – so we’re now looking forward to getting more clarification as soon as possible.

“It’s clearly good positive progress. I’m looking forward to the cinch Premiership and the other divisions kicking off on July 31. It’s really important we have as many fans as possible, in stadia, enjoying the live action because that’s where everyone wants to be.

“As much as we’re delighted to have the partnership with Sky Sports, it’s ultimately about the in-stadium experience and we’re really hopeful of getting as many fans as possible in stadia, in time for the start of the season.”

The SPFL have found a title partner for the new season, with cinch sponsoring all four divisions.

Doncaster is pleased with how clubs have handled the financial hardships and challenges which have come with operating during the pandemic.

He added: “I’m really proud how all 42 SPFL clubs have reacted to the pandemic. It’s a really difficult time for everyone across the world.

“The 42 clubs can have a great deal of credit for the way they’ve got on with the restrictions. They’ve made them work and kept people as safe as possible.”

The SPFL chief also hopes for a positive result from Scotland on Friday, as they head to Wembley in need of a response to the disappointment of the Czech game.

Doncaster said: “I certainly hope so. I think it’s important to look forward rather than dwell on disappointment.

“It’s the same for the new season ahead. We’ve been through a difficult year with the pandemic but hopefully we’re coming out of it now and can look forward with excitement and confidence to the season ahead.”