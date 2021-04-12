SPFL announces Saturday’s lower-league games have been moved to noon to avoid clash with Prince Philip’s funeral

The SPFL have announced Saturday’s lower-league fixtures will kick off at noon to avoid the games clashing with the funeral of Prince Philip.

The league governing body said the decision to change the original 3pm kick-off times had been taken “following discussions with the Scottish FA and other stakeholders”.

North sides Peterhead, Cove Rangers (both League 1) and Elgin City (League 2) are affected by the decision.

Saturday’s Scottish Cup matches, five of which kick-off at 3pm currently – including St Mirren v Inverness, are also expected to be moved.

At the weekend, an SFA statement stated: “In light of confirmation that the funeral of HRH Prince Philip will take place next Saturday at 3pm, we have entered dialogue with the relevant stakeholders with regard to Scottish Cup Fourth Round fixtures scheduled on that day.

“We will update participating clubs, supporters and partners in due course.”

The games to be affected so far are:

Scottish Championship (ko 12 noon)

Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers

Arbroath v Ayr United

Dunfermline Athletic v Queen of the South

Scottish League 1 (ko 12 noon)

Cove Rangers v Falkirk

East Fife v Peterhead

Scottish League 2 (ko 12 noon)

Annan Athletic v Brechin City

Cowdenbeath v Stirling Albion

Edinburgh City v Queen’s Park

Elgin City v Albion Rovers