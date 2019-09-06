Skipper Robertson says positive results in Scotland double header will take ‘100%’ from every player

Scotland captain Andy Robertson believes the Euro 2020 bid can be reignited at Hampden … but it will take 100% from every player involved.

Liverpool left-back Robertson will lead the Scots out tonight for a Group I qualifier against World Cup semi-finalists Russia.

The Scots then face the world’s number one rated team and Group I leaders Belgium at the national stadium on Monday.

A Champions League winner with Liverpool last season, Robertson knows what it takes to secure results against the odds.

Liverpool’s hopes of reaching a second successive Champions League final appeared dead having lost the semi-final first leg 3-0 to Barcelona in Spain.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side delivered an historic turnaround by triumphing 4-0 in the second leg, a match which saw Robertson limping off at half-time having been injured.

Robertson insists it will take every Scot to be on their top game in both Hampden clashes and the Tartan Army to be in their raucous full voice.

Such is the enormity of the task anything less than that maximum effort may not be enough.

The 25-year-old said: “We have two big games coming up and the lads are in good spirits and good form.

“Both games are at home and we have to use that to our advantage.

“We know how hard both games are going to be and what it will take from us.

“We will need to be 100% for both because if we are a couple of per cent underneath that then we won’t get the results we need.

“Hopefully big crowds come out at Hampden because they always help us.

“Ideally we can send those fans home happy.”

Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifying bid suffered a disastrous start when losing 3-0 to Kazakhstan away in the Group I opener. Manager Alex McLeish paid the price for that shambolic opener when he was axed.

Former Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke was drafted in as replacement and tasked with trying to raise a qualification push from the ashes of that dismal start. He oversaw the two qualifiers in the summer, a 3-0 loss away to Belgium and a 2-1 defeat of Cyprus at Hampden.

Robertson saw enough in those matches to convince him Scotland are on the right trajectory under the guidance of Clarke.

The skipper said: “We are on the way up which is the important thing.

“The new manager has come in and we had a really good week during the summer. We applied ourselves massively and put in two good performances.

“Cyprus was good and against Belgium we were in the game but conceded at the wrong time just before half-time.

“Defensively I thought we were very good but we maybe just lacked that edge of final passes.”

Robertson joined an elite group of Scots to have lifted the Champions League in the summer when starting in the 2-0 final defeat of Tottenham.

The Scotland skipper suffered a calf injury during the semi-final and had to be replaced at half-time when Liverpool were 1-0 up.

He said: “I was devastated because I thought I did something more serious.

“I was sitting in the treatment room with the masseur and I said we were going to do this.

“We were only 1-0 up at half-time but there was a feeling within the ground.

“There was still that sense something special could happen that night. Luckily the substitute who came on for me (Georginio Wijnaldum) made a massive impact.”

Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Premiership and Champions League double last season, with Manchester City winning the title by a point. Robertson said: “The Champions League was my first big trophy and I am hungry for more.

“For that club we created a small bit of history and hopefully there is more to come.

“To get to two Champions League finals is incredibly hard. To get to a third would be amazing and that is what we will try to do.

“To produce a Premier League would be special for us.”