Skipper Andy Robertson hungry for more Scotland success

He’s the captain who led Scotland out of the international wilderness – but Andy Robertson is hungry for more success.

After the high of qualifying for the Euros in November, the national team are looking to build on that by reaching next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Group F qualification campaign begins tonight against Austria at Hampden before fixtures against Israel on Sunday and the Faroe Islands on Wednesday.

Robertson, 27, has already achieved a lot in career going from playing for Queen’s Park in League Two to winning the English Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool to skippering Scotland.

Qualifying for a World Cup is now his next target and he said: “The Euros is a huge competition and to qualify for that is great.

“But the World Cup is that step up. Playing against all the nations of the world – the South Americans, the Africans – would be right up there.

“I suppose we’ve got the monkey off our back, as such, finally qualifying for a major tournament after such a long time.

“Now it’s about building momentum with that, it’s not waiting for as long as the next one.

“It’s about getting Scotland back to qualifying for tournaments on a regular basis.

“So, we’re the group of boys who can hopefully do that. But we know how hard it’s going to be and it’s up to us to be able to show our qualities to get into the position to do so.”

A competitive qualifying section

The draw for this qualifying campaign has been reasonably kind to Scotland.

Denmark are the top seeds, with Austria second seeds. Although both are capable sides, they are not of the same standing as the likes of France, Germany, Belgium and Spain.

The group winner will qualify automatically for next year’s tournament in Qatar with second place securing a play-off spot.

Robertson added: “I think it could be a very competitive group.

“Scotland fans will have been sitting, watching the draw and they will have seen us avoid France, Germany and Spain and thought we’ve got a chance.

“But Denmark and Austria are very good teams and we’ve seen how difficult games against the likes of Israel are.

“So it’s a competitive group and I believe we can be competitive for qualifying.

“Denmark are seeded group one, but we’ve got to make it as difficult for them as possible to qualify.

“That will definitely be our aim and I’ve no doubt it will be the same for Austria and Israel and everyone else.

“Let’s see who comes out on top.

“But we just need to focus on this first group of fixtures and hopefully it will stand us in good stead for the next ones coming in September.”

Avoiding silly slip-ups

Robertson is hopeful Scotland can make a strong start to Group F over the next week and over the course of the campaign is keen to avoid slip-ups to sides seeded below Scotland.

The left-back, who has 40 caps, said: “The qualifying campaigns I’ve been involved in, it’s always been one silly result that’s kind of killed us. For instance, Georgia away, Lithuania at home, these games come to mind.

“Then when you play against the big nations, England equalising in the last minute. That was hard to take.

“But, you’re playing against the top seeds and they will probably take points off everyone else.

“It’s the lesser games that have killed us in previous campaigns.

“It’s so important to get off to a good start. That can set you up nicely for the remaining games.

“But we’ve got real tough games in March and we need to make sure we’re at our best to try and get off to the good start we want.”