Six more Scotland players to miss tonight’s Holland friendly due to being in vicinity of Covid-positive John Fleck

Scotland will be without another six stars for tonight’s friendly with the Netherlands with boss Steve Clarke taking a precautionary approach following midfielder John Fleck’s positive Covid test.

John McGinn, David Marshall, Grant Hanley, Nathan Patterson, Che Adams and Stephen O’Donnell would have been able to travel to the Algarve for the game, as they hadn’t been flagged up as part of contact tracing.

However, Scots chiefs have decided the players were close enough to Fleck in recent days that they do not want to take the risk so close to the Euros.

Tonight’s game is the first in a friendly double-header, with the Dark Blues also taking on Luxembourg at the weekend, ahead of kicking off their European Championship campaign on June 18 against the Czech Republic at Hampden.