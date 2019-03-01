Simon Ferry hopes Peterhead season is plain sailing from now

Simon Ferry has overcome a knee injury in recent weeks and now hopes to help Peterhead to League Two title glory.

With 11 games left, the Blue Toon are top of the pile – two points clear of Edinburgh City and four ahead of Clyde.

Tomorrow, the Buchan team face Elgin while City and the Bully Wee meet each other.

If Ferry plays at Balmoor it will be his third game in a week after returning from a knee injury.

The midfielder was injured against Berwick Rangers on January 19 and after five weeks out returned for last weekend’s 1-0 win at Stirling Albion and also played on Tuesday as Peterhead beat Cowdenbeath 1-0.

Now the 31-year-old hopes he can stay clear of injuries and play his part.

Ferry said: “My knee was a bit sore near the end on Tuesday because I’d played two games in three days after being out for five weeks.

“It was tough towards the end, but I’ve had ice on it and I’ll go to the gym and do a bit of strength work on it and hopefully it should be fine for Saturday.

“I want to be able to help the team in the run-in. There is nothing worse than coming up to Peterhead and having to watch because you’re injured.

“I hate it and I want to be playing and helping the team so hopefully, I can stay fit and play most of the remaining games.”

Tomorrow’s clash with former Highland League rivals Elgin represents a good chance for Peterhead to strengthen their position at the top of the table.

If the Blue Toon can win they are guaranteed to widen the gap between themselves and one of their title rivals.

Ferry added: “This season we have struggled to stay top once we have got there so Saturday is now a test for us.

“It’s on an even keel again because the top three have all played the same amount of games.

“We’re top at the moment and it’s up to us to stay there.

“I’ve got every confidence in the boys that we can stay there – but it’s up to us to show we can do it.”

Tuesday’s win over Cowdenbeath was well-deserved as Peterhead dominated almost the entire game despite only scoring once.

Ferry believes it was the Blue Toon’s best display for a number of weeks and wants to see that standard continue.

The former Dundee, Portsmouth and Swindon player said: “On the ball it was the best we have played for a number of weeks.

“I think off the ball we have been good as a team and the manager has said that.

“But in recent weeks on the ball we haven’t been good enough.

“Tuesday is the sort of standard we need to be at because in the last few weeks we haven’t done ourselves justice. At times we have just been banging the ball in behind the opposition defence, but that’s not us. The players here are good on the ball and we enjoy getting it down and playing.

“There’s no excuse for booming it because the manager doesn’t tell us to do that, it’s been the players.

“The way we played on Tuesday is how we need to play for the rest of the season.”