Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Football / Scottish Football

Shinnie in Scotland squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers after four call-offs

by Ryan Cryle
12/11/2019, 10:41 am
Scotland's Graeme Shinnie.
Scotland's Graeme Shinnie.
Send us a story

Former Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has been drafted into the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

The call-ups for Shinnie – now with Derby – and Lewis Morgan come after Liam Cooper, Scott McTominay, Andy Robertson and Aberdonian Ryan Fraser pulled out.

Steve Clarke’s side are using the remaining two Group I games to build towards March’s play-offs, with Dons Scott McKenna and Mikey Devlin also in the squad.

Breaking