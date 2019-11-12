Shinnie in Scotland squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers after four call-offs

Former Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has been drafted into the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

The call-ups for Shinnie – now with Derby – and Lewis Morgan come after Liam Cooper, Scott McTominay, Andy Robertson and Aberdonian Ryan Fraser pulled out.

Steve Clarke’s side are using the remaining two Group I games to build towards March’s play-offs, with Dons Scott McKenna and Mikey Devlin also in the squad.