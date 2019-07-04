Sheran praises pals for promotion

John Sheran believes he’s made the right decision by stepping down as manager and has thanked Graeme Mathieson and Roy McBain for their work alongside him in the dugout.

Sheran has now become Cove Rangers’ director of football as he continues to recover after suffering a heart attack in April.

Paul Hartley, Gordon Young and Tam Ritchie are the new coaching team and Sheran has heaped praise on co-manager Mathieson and coach McBain for their role in guiding Cove to promotion last term following his heart attack, as the pair leave the Highland League champions.

Sheran said: “It took me a while to make my decision (to step down), but I’m comfortable with the decision I’ve made.

“It’s the right thing to do for me, my wife and my family.

“Life is more important than football, but I’ve had a fantastic time as a manager. Being a manager is like a full-time job which involved a lot of travelling.

“I’ve had to take the warning that things needed to change.

“Do I need to be a football manager? No I don’t. I need to be here with my family.

“I would like to thank Graeme Mathieson and Roy McBain for what they’ve done and particularly at the end of last season because there was a lot of turmoil and they did a fantastic job which can’t be overlooked.”