Shelley Kerr announces Scotland women’s squad for long-awaited return to Euro qualifying action

The north of Scotland is well represented in Shelley Kerr’s squad as the women’s national team gear up for their long-awaited return to action.

Aberdonian skipper Rachel Corsie (Birmingham City), Mintlaw’s Kim Little (Arsenal) and Rachael Boyle (Hibernian) are all included in the party of 25 for the European Championship qualifiers against Albania at Tynecastle on October 23, before a clash with Finland in Helsinki four days later.

The Dark Blues haven’t been in action since wins over Northern Ireland, Iceland and Ukraine at the Pinatar Cup in Spain in March. Euro qualifiers against Cyprus and Portugal scheduled for last month were moved to next year due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Kerr’s team began the qualification process for the 2022 tournament last year, recording wins over Albania and the Cypriots in their two games so far.

Announcing her latest squad, Kerr told the Scottish FA website she was delighted to finally be gearing up for a return: “It feels really good as we’ve not had football to look forward to since the Pinatar Cup back in March.

“We’ve already been to a Euro Finals and we want to reach another. This is another step towards achieving that goal and it’s an exciting time.

“It’s been difficult but at the forefront of my mind has been that this is a global pandemic and football is secondary.

“You just need to find a different way of working and engaging with different people. It’s been really good recently for me being able to watch a lot of games recently, especially down south as the players have been involved in some big games.

“It’s exciting that we’ve got the prospect of these two matches.

“It was the right decision to postpone the September fixtures as the players would have been vulnerable in terms of where they were at physically, with not having played many games.”

The manager added: “We know Albania well and I think they’re getting better and better. They’ve got some good individual players.

“They’ll shoot from distance and try and play a bit too. If we give them time and space they’ll give us problems.

“Finland are very strong and well organised by my old coach Anna Signeul who I’ve got a lot of respect for.

“They’ll be a tough opponent to play against and they’ve proved to be a talented side so far in the group, scoring a late equaliser against Portugal.

“These are the games you want to be involved in.”