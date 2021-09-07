Shay Logan backs ex-Aberdeen team-mate Lewis Ferguson to add to Scotland cap

Shay Logan has backed his former Aberdeen team-mate Lewis Ferguson to rack up many more Scotland caps after his international bow.

Ferguson made his debut for Scotland in the 2-0 defeat to Denmark last week after being called up to the senior squad for the first time.

Logan played alongside Ferguson for three years at Pittodrie before his departure to Cove this summer, watching the 22-year-old develop from a young upstart to the mainstay of the Dons midfield.

Logan said: “In all honesty, he should have had the call a long time ago in my opinion. I know he didn’t play long the other day but it’s well-deserved.

“He’s had a great run at Aberdeen and he’s performed consistently well for a long time.

“I know he’s still young but if you’re good enough then you’re old enough. I’m sure he’ll have more caps to come.

“I always him remember being confident on the ball and strong. I think he’s got better and more confident. See how far he can go because he’s got great talent.”

Ferguson got the call to Steve Clarke’s squad last month after injuries to Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong sidelined them. He was an unused substitute against Moldova on Saturday but could feature against Austria in Vienna tonight.

Logan’s own prospects at the start of his Cove career have been hampered by contracting Covid-19.

The full-back missed games against Dumbarton and Clyde through the virus but returned to the team for the victory over Stenhousemuir in the SPFL Trust Trophy at the weekend.

He said: “The first five days was really bad – it hit me hard to be honest. I couldn’t tell you where I picked it up from.

“It hit me hard for the first five or six days then it got gradually better. Luckily I’m fit enough to withstand things like that.

“With Covid there’s going to be a lot of disruptions for every team. It’s just the way the virus is working. Hopefully I’ve got the antibodies now and I don’t contract it again.”

Victory on Saturday earned Cove a home game against Albion Rovers in the third round next month.

Logan added: “Any cup competition you’re in you want to win. We’re in this competition to win and the gaffer played a strong team on Saturday.”