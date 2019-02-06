SFA want more referee meetings with lower league teams

The SFA are looking to set up summits with lower league managers to discuss refereeing.

Last month SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell, compliance officer Clare Whyte and a number of whistlers met with Premiership managers.

Now the Evening Express can reveal talks are under way to try to set up similar meetings with Championship, League One and League Two bosses.

It is understood lower division clubs have been approached to ask whether they would be interested in meetings.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally was disappointed that last month’s summit was not open to all 42 SPFL bosses.

He would still prefer to see a full meeting, but believes a summit with League Two bosses could be a step in the right direction.

He said: “What interests me is whether the compliance officer is going to be there because if she isn’t going to be there then it wouldn’t interest me.

“I’m not convinced that this whole thing on referees is what it should be about. The criticism of referees has been out of order and some managers have been getting collared for it and others haven’t.”

The SFA were approached but declined to comment.