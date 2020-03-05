SFA and SPFL will ‘endeavour to complete season’ amid coronavirus outbreak

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) and Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) have said they will “endeavour to complete the season” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A Joint Response Group statement said, after discussions with the UK and Scottish Governments, there is “no rationale to close or cancel sporting events” at this time.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive, said: “Together with our colleagues at the SPFL, we have written to our members to underline that we will do everything possible to complete fixtures, whilst taking fully on board the Government’s expert advice and the guidance of our medical consultant, Dr John MacLean.

“We have also advised our clubs of the absolute necessity of following hygiene best practice at stadiums, training grounds and other premises, as well as providing information to staff, fans, contractors, broadcasters and other media entering club premises.”

The prospect of games being put on hold has been raised as the coronavirus continues to spread across Europe, with case numbers rising across the UK.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, who has told the Scottish Government of the “dire” ramifications cancellations of games would have, said: “We are taking a pragmatic approach to the current situation and have alerted our members to the fact that, if the outbreak affects the first team of even one SPFL club, it could make completing the SPFL season very difficult, so first team players and staff should be extremely vigilant.

“Whilst the current, clear advice is that matches should proceed as scheduled, we will obviously prepare for contingencies where matches might have to be played behind closed doors, or even be cancelled, as we have already seen with other major sporting events.

“With that in mind, we have alerted the Scottish Government to the dire financial consequences facing clubs if the current situation changes and clubs are unable to generate revenue from ticket sales.”