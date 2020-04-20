SFA and SPFL joint group move to ensure they are ready for football’s return after coronavirus crisis

Scottish football’s joint response group, made up of the SFA and SPFL, have announced the creation of five sub-groups tasked with ensuring “the game is ready to return at the appropriate time”.

Football has been suspended in Scotland due to the Covid-19 outbreak since March 13 and will return no earlier than June 10. At senior level, only the top-flight season has not been brought to a premature end at this point, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today warned mass gatherings, like sports events, will not be returning any time soon.

However, the joint response group has said, in order to “identify best practice” for the restart, whenever that may be, it has set up sub-groups tasked with looking at medical advice in relation to the game in Scotland, supporter welfare, club operations – which includes match-days and training, broadcasting and regulation like competition rules and player registrations.

Existing members including SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell are among those who will chair the sub-groups.

A statement said: “As previously advised, the training and conditioning of football players at clubs has been suspended until further notice and at least until June 10.

“None the less, the joint response group understands that appropriate planning for the resumption of football in Scotland is vitally important. Restarting the game in an orderly fashion will be complex and will likely be done in line with ongoing restrictions by governments and UK Chief Medical Officer advice, even after the relaxation of lockdown.

“A proper planning framework is essential to ensure the game is ready to return at the appropriate time, with necessary systems and infrastructure in place.

“The joint response group has therefore decided to set-up a number of sub-groups – each chaired by existing members – to get the best advice and identify best practice ahead of the restart of the game in Scotland. Experts and experienced individuals from clubs and other relevant organisations are now invited to work with the joint response group to consider:

“1. Medical advice as it relates to football in Scotland – chair, Dr John MacLean

“2. Supporter welfare – travel to matches, access to stadia, facilities within stadia, emergencies, unacceptable conduct – Co-chair, Ian Maxwell/Mike Mulraney

“3. Club operations, welfare and training of players, re-opening stadia, health and safety, matchday operations, support from emergency services, facilities for supporters, unacceptable conduct – Co-chair, Mike Mulraney/Ian Maxwell

“4. Broadcasting – Chair, Neil Doncaster

“5. Regulation – rules, competition rules, player registrations, legislation and other regulations – Chair, Calum Beattie”