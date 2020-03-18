SFA and SPFL joint board announce early payments to Scottish clubs amid coronavirus shutdown

The Scottish FA and SPFL have announced measures to alleviate cash flow problems faced by clubs in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown.

The SFA board will make a total of £1.5 million in early payments from club licensing and Club Academy Scotland funds – cash which clubs would usually receive near the end of the year.

Club licensing payments to each club will vary according to the level each club is at – entry (Cove Rangers and teams below league level), bronze (Elgin City and Peterhead), silver (Aberdeen, Ross County, Inverness Caledonian Thistle), gold or platinum.

Meanwhile, clubs which are part of the partially-SFA-funded Club Academy Scotland (CAS) system, which governs the development of young players, will receive 50% of their annual fees now. At elite level this includes Aberdeen, while at performance (progressive) level it includes Caley Thistle and Ross County.

Rod Petrie, Scottish FA President: “I am pleased to announce the immediate cash payments to members of club licensing and Club Academy Scotland amounts which were budgeted to be paid later this year.

“Given the financial uncertainty faced by clubs, we have looked at areas of distribution where we can accelerate and pay now, rather than wait to pay on the usual distribution dates.

“The combined amount forward funded in this way is approximately £1.5m, which we believe will be of great support to clubs who face uncertainty and, worse still, a significant loss of revenue as a result of the impact of coronavirus in Scotland.

“I would like to thank our chief executive, Ian Maxwell, and the operations board for their expediency in enabling us to bring forward the payments.”