Sean Wallace column: Scotland must focus on Steve Clarke’s Serbia gameplan and ignore weight of 22-year major tournament drought

Scotland can tap into the unity, resolve and confidence instilled by boss Steve Clarke to secure Euro 2020 qualification tomorrow.

Clarke will lead out a revitalised Scotland in Belgrade to face Serbia in their Euro 2020 play-off final.

It is Scotland’s biggest game in almost two decades, but I am confident Clarke has got his squad in the right mindset.

The weight of expectation of ending a 23-year major finals drought will be heavy, but Clarke has proven, as in the semi-final defeat of Israel, that it will not be crushing.

Scotland must play the game and not the occasion.

All thoughts of what this means to the nation should Scotland qualify must be pushed to the side with the focus entirely on carrying out Clarke’s game-plan.

Likewise any fears regarding the dire consequences of not qualifying for a tournament where Scotland are a host nation must also be exorcised.

Under Clarke, the Scots squad proved in the penalty shoot-out defeat of Israel at Hampden that they have the mentality to get the job done.

Scotland were superb in that nail-biter. Due to the enormity of the match it is inevitable all of Clarke’s penalty takers would have been experiencing extreme nerves.

However, all five of them were ice cool in converting their spot kick. That comes from the manager and feeds through into the team.

Previous Scotland squads had always stumbled at the final hurdle – such as the gallant losers blowing a 2-1 lead against England at Hampden in the World Cup qualifier with only seconds remaining.

Game management under Clarke should not allow such a scenario as the Scots can now see out leads to get results.

The Scots under the guidance of Clarke are a completely different animal to the one he took over last year.

When Clarke was appointed, qualification for a major tournament appeared light years away following a humiliating 3-0 loss in Kazakhstan.

So demoralised and shattered were the Scots the former Killie boss had to oversee four consecutive defeats, losing home and away to both Belgium and Russia.

In that crushing quartet of defeats Scotland lost 13 goals.

In little more than a year, Clarke has revitalised the national squad and they now look capable of taking that next step to qualify for major tournament.

Last year there was a growing disconnect with many of the Tartan Army disillusioned with years of underperforming. Now that connection with the national team has been rekindled.

If Clarke’s squad overcome Serbia to qualify it would give Scottish football a massive shot in the arm.

Never has that been needed more with many clubs on their knees due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and no supporters.

For 23 years a nation has been let down time and time again. Now this Scotland squad look capable of finally delivering.

Sam Cosgrove’s finish showed why he’s worth millions to Aberdeen

Sam Cosgrove’s sublime goal in the 2-0 defeat of Hibs was the finish of a multi-million pound striker.

Having been out for more than three months with fractured knee cartilage, the 23-year-old has quickly rediscovered his goal touch.

Cosgrove’s curling shot with the outside of his right book to beat keeper Ofir Marciano was a touch of class. However, his run towards goal before netting was equally impressive as he was never rushed and knew exactly where he was in relation to Hibs’ defenders.

Cosgrove is so much more than a target man – his game awareness is superb.

During the summer, Cosgrove made the brave, and admirable, decision to reject a £2.7 million move to French second tier side Guingamp.

Aberdeen had already accepted the offer, but Cosgrove did not feel right about the move. That is his prerogative.

After the Hibs win, Cosgrove said he remains confident of still landing a big-money move if he can rediscover previous scoring levels. That should not be misconstrued as the striker wanting away from Aberdeen.

However, a prolific scorer is a bankable asset for the Dons and one they will likely cash in on before his contract runs down.

If Cosgrove shows that level of finishing consistently, Aberdeen could also end up landing more than £2.7m for the striker in the future.

John Docherty closing in on much-deserved belt bid

Undefeated super-middleweight John Docherty is closing in on a much-deserved British title shot.

Docherty trained at Byron Boxing club, where he won a Commonwealth bronze medal before turning professional with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

In a sensational start to the pro ranks, Docherty has won all nine fights, seven inside the distance.

On Saturday he will fight Jack Cullen at Wembley Arena in a British title eliminator bout.

Docherty is a classy boxer who also packs a devastating punch. I’m backing him to see off Cullen to set up the first of many title shots.