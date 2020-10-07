Sean Wallace column: If Scotland blow their Euros chance tomorrow, an increasingly apathetic Tartan Army will switch off entirely

if Scotland blow the chance of a generation at Hampden tomorrow, an increasingly apathetic Tartan Army will go into terminal decline.

I sense there is not the normal buzz of excitement or anticipation from supporters around the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel.

That is partly because fans will be locked out of Hampden due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

There’s also a detachment from many supporters towards the national squad – that has not developed overnight, but it is a slow burn through decades of failure.

There is almost an acceptance Scotland will let down the supporters when it really matters most.

That’s not me being negative or pessimistic – it is based on more than two decades of disastrous qualifying campaigns creating a sense of crushing disappointment and foreboding.

It is now 22 long years since Scotland were last at the finals of a major tournament in France 1998. Back in those halcyon days, when I still had hair, the Scots gracing major finals was virtually a given.

Now it is a given we will be on the outside looking in when the summer football party starts. Scotland has an entire lost generation of players and supporters who do not know what it is like to see their nation at a major finals.

That cannot go on, because if Scotland throw away this golden chance to qualify, it would be a crushing blow.

The humiliation of missing out on a tournament where games are played at Hampden would be a set-back both players and supporters could struggle to recover from.

Just as the wounds were beginning to heal, they would be ripped wide open again when the ties kick off at Hampden next summer – minus host nation Scotland.

Unfortunately, there has been nothing in recent performances to convince me Scotland will end the long wait to qualify for a tournament.

I hope I am wrong.

Scotland’s management continually highlight the unbeaten five-game streak going into tomorrow’s semi-final. It’s smoke and mirrors.

In that run, three of the four wins came against teams languishing in the lower reaches of the Fifa world rankings, with Cyprus rated 98, Kazakhstan 118 and San Marino rock bottom at 210.

For context, they are all below Madagascar, Lebanon and Congo. Scotland should be winning those matches.

Though they beat a Czech Republic side ranked 45 in the world, it was a hastily arranged B team of new caps and kids due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the squad. Yet still the Scots struggled.

Most concerning was the 1-1 Nations League draw with Israel at Hampden last month – the Scots were lethargic in attack and the back three looked vulnerable.

Hopefully they sort that out to set up a final against either Norway or Serbia, which will be another step up in class.

Scotland must grab this chance of a lifetime or risk more supporters switching off – some of them for good.

One rule for society, another for football

The contradictions between day-to-day life during the pandemic and the restrictions placed upon football are both baffling and infuriating.

Scottish football fans continue to be locked out of grounds, denying clubs their main revenue stream.

That is despite Aberdeen and Ross County both hosting successful test events with 300 supporters inside their grounds last month.

However, supporters being denied access to stadiums can watch live coverage of certain matches in pubs.

Watching a match outdoors with your family under strict social distancing and phased entrance to stadiums is outlawed. Yet supporters can watch games indoors, inside a pub packed with strangers with just one-metre social distancing. That distancing will probably be forgotten as more drinks are consumed.

Supporters cannot watch their team in action, but they can wager on the outcome of the game by visiting a bookmakers, again inside and full of strangers with a one-metre social distance ruling.

After going to the bookmakers to bet on a game you can then watch in a busy bar. Supporters can also visit a gym – where they can have a shower after a workout.

Yet lower league players are not allowed to shower after a game. Instead they have to travel home in wet football gear. It seems to be one rule for society and another for football. Where is the consistency?

Returning Greg Leigh a strong addition Aberdeen squad

Aberdeen have emerged from the summer transfer window stronger despite the crippling multi-million-pound financial hit inflicted by the pandemic.

Manager Derek McInnes has options in every position now so there should be fierce competition for places in the team.

The addition of Greg Leigh on a short-term deal until January brings left-sided defensive cover following the £3m exit of Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forest.

Leigh can play at left-back, left of a back three and wing-back. He impressed on loan last season and will be a strong addition.