Scully: Cove looking to stick to winning ways in SPFL

Cove Rangers are embarking on something new – but Connor Scully insists their mentality will never change.

The Granite City outfit are gearing up for their first season of SPFL football after promotion through the pyramid play-offs last term.

League Two will provide the Highland League champions with a stern new test.

But midfielder Scully reckons Cove will rise to the challenge. Throughout the 26-year-old’s eight years at the club the Balmoral Stadium side have never wanted to settle for second best.

And Scully insists that will continue to be the case when Cove start life in Scottish football’s fourth tier.

He said: “There is a different feeling this season because we’re heading into something new.

“But in all my time at Cove we’ve never played for draws or losses and this season we’re not going to change that mentality.

“But it might be a bit different – we’re not expected to win the league, but with the squad we’ve got why can’t we try to be up there?

“It might happen so you never know, but regardless we will give it a good go in League Two.

“We’ve never had the mentality of settling for draws or losses and with that mentality you can go on to have success.

“I fancy doing well in League Two and at the very least stay up.

“I think that’s the primary aim for us in the first season because you saw when Edinburgh City first went up (in 2016) they were towards the bottom.

“It can be tough because as the new team everybody will want to beat you.

“So even if it’s just having a stalemate season and staying in the league that’s OK.

“If we can push into the play-off mix then it’s been even better than we thought.

“I think teams will be aware of our record, but it’s a different league from the Highland League.

“I’ve never played in the SPFL and it’s a standard where anyone can beat anyone.

“So we know we won’t win every game this season – but we have to try to win every game.

“Maybe sides will be wary of us, I don’t know. But regardless of that with the squad we’ve got I think we are good enough to win games in the division.”

Stepping up to League Two will provide Scully with a new personal challenge.

Unlike many in the Cove squad who have played in the SPFL, he believes he will have to improve this season to hold his own at the new level.

Scully will also face increased competition for regular game time with summer signing Jamie Redman brought in to challenge for a spot in central midfield – an area usually occupied by Scully and Blair Yule.

He added: “I think every year as a player you have to look at yourself.

“I had a good season, but I want to better myself and I want to improve every season I play.

“We had five weeks off so it’s about getting fit again.

“But hopefully come the opening league game on August 3 I can be in the starting 11 and go from there.

“We’ve signed Jamie Redman and that’s a good thing.

“It’s increased competition for myself and Blair Yule.

“Last season we played so many games that it was tough towards the end.

“But Jamie coming in with Scottish League experience will help everyone out and is good for the club.”