Scottish Premiership return confirmed as August 1 start date given go-ahead

Scottish Premiership clubs have been given the go-ahead to start their season on August 1.

Games behind-closed-doors have been confirmed they can take place as the Scottish Government announced phase three of their lockdown restrictions.

Teams are also able to play bounce games behind closed doors and in stadiums, ahead of the new season starting in three weeks.

The Scottish FA board is also due to discuss the phased lifting of the suspension for other parts of the pyramid. The Championship, League One and League Two had earmarked an October return.

Interim SFA president Mike Mulraney said: “Scottish football, and the millions of fans for whom the national game is a fabric of their daily lives, are now starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.

“We welcome the Scottish Government’s approval of the August 1 start date for the Scottish Premiership and the ability for Premiership clubs to prepare for that kick-off immediately.

“The First Minister’s updated guidance also gives great encouragement for boys and girls across the country that grassroots football for under-18s will soon return.”

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster added: “Today’s approvals are a significant step forward for Scottish Premiership clubs and provide the necessary clarity to prepare for the new season.

“The ability for clubs to arrange and participate in friendly matches is important on and off the field as momentum builds towards what will be a welcome and exciting return to Scottish football starting 1 August.”