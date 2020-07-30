Scottish Premiership clubs approve five substitutes rule change ahead of Saturday’s new season

Scottish Premiership clubs will be able to use up to five substitutes this season.

The temporary rule change has been approved by the SPFL board and will come into effect this weekend.

It means clubs will be able to name nine players on the bench and use five of them, but only at three intervals during the game.

This mirrors what has been seen in the English top flight after it resumed in June. IFAB, the governing body who determine the laws of the game, dictated it would be in place for the entirety of the 2020-21 season.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “As excitement builds ahead of the return to competitive action this weekend, I am pleased that the Premiership clubs have approved this resolution which was recommended by the board.

“Player welfare was at the forefront of our decision to recommend this change and it is vital that we recognise the additional strain being placed on players as we embark on the 2020/21 season.

“We are preparing similar resolutions for the Scottish Championship, League 1 and League 2 and these will be distributed to the clubs in those divisions in due course.”