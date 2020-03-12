Scottish football set for major disruption over coronavirus as Nicola Sturgeon reveals proposed action on ‘mass gatherings’

Scottish football is braced for major disruption after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed gatherings of more than 500 people could be cancelled from Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sporting events are set to be postponed or played behind closed doors in order to help ease the pressure on the emergency services, following an announcement to the Scottish Parliament today.

Speaking ahead of a Cobra meeting with other UK leaders, Ms Sturgeon said: “Mass gatherings are required to be policed, they require to have emergency ambulance cover, they require the services of our voluntary health services, and at a time when we need to be reducing the pressures on these front-line workers in order to free them up on the significant challenge that lies ahead, I do think it is inappropriate that we continue as normal.”

In the north-east, the measures would affect Aberdeen, Peterhead, Cove Rangers, some Highland League games, as well as other sports like ice hockey.