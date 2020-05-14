Scottish football restart update reveals discussions over ‘hub’ stadiums, online streaming and ‘virtual season tickets’

The latest update from the sub-groups putting together the plan to restart Scottish football has revealed discussions over “hub” stadiums and “virtual season ticket”‘.

All six sub-groups have provided details of their work so far and next steps, with Scottish FA president Rod Petrie saying those tasked with coming up with the blueprint to end the coronavirus shutdown have “embraced the challenges and responsibilities placed before them in finding a viable plan.”

While the medical group has outlined next steps including forming protocols for players returning to training and matches, including testing for Covid-19, the most eye-catching ideas come from the club and supporter welfare/club and stadium operations and broadcast groups.

The former two groups are looking at “identifying ‘hub’ stadiums across the country with potential to host multiple matches over a weekend, centralise match day resourcing and manage spectator safety.”

Spectator numbers are set to be restricted for quite some time, with Scotland’s medical chief Jason Leitch repeatedly suggesting mass gatherings won’t be possible until after the autumn. This means football is facing the prospect of starting the new domestic season without fans in stadiums.

As a result of this, the broadcast group, faced with the reality of games having to be played behind closed doors, is investigating online streaming as well as the idea of “virtual season tickets”.

The update said a working group has been “created to explore principles of behind closed doors or a hybrid model for Premiership (including technical, operational and pricing); separate group to discuss the above for Championship to League Two.”

Scottish football has been shutdown at all level since March 13, with the Premiership the only league season which has still to be declared over.