Scottish football coronavirus shutdown to remain in force until at least end of April

The latest update from the SFA and SPFL joint response group revealed the Scottish game’s shutdown due to coronavirus will not end before April 30.

Since Friday, all football has been on an indefinite lockdown in Scotland due to the pandemic sweeping the globe, with clubs and the governing bodies seeking clarity on when the season could be completed.

Despite giving the April 30 date, tonight’s statement suggests the shutdown could go on longer and continues: “The medical advice is that we will not have reached the peak of the coronavirus epidemic in this country by then and the escalating measures which restrict the ability to play football matches will likely remain in force.

“The progress of COVID-19 remains uncertain for the whole country, but we are maintaining daily dialogue informed by the latest government and UK Medical Officer’s advice, to provide reassurance that the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority, along with the survival of clubs.

“Finally, it remains Scottish football’s firm intention to begin the 2020-21 season as soon as is practicably possible later this year.”

In terms of Scotland’s postponed Nations League play-off game which had been schedule for later this month, the statement also says: “The Scottish FA is supportive of UEFA’s postponement of EURO 2020 until 11 June 2021 but has already indicated there is a limit to what can be done to prepare for the UEFA Nations League Play-Off match against lsrael at Hampden Park, provisionally scheduled for June this year.

“It remains ambitious to believe that the match will go ahead as scheduled.”