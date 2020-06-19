Scottish FA: Grassroots clubs can ‘explore return to training’ in phase three of Government’s lockdown exit strategy

The Scottish Football Association says grassroots clubs will be able to “explore a return to training” in phase three of the Scottish Government’s easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

All football in Scotland was shutdown on March 13 and, while a picture has emerged of when elite players will be back in action, the situation for lower levels, including in the amateur and juvenile ranks, has remained unclear.

In a statement from Joint Response Group sub-group chair Thomas McKeown, it states: “There is no certainty on when phase three will commence but at that stage, an opportunity exists for football clubs to explore a return to training should they be able to meet the right conditions at that point.

“We understand that there are many aspects that clubs will require to have in place including risk assessments and facility access amongst many and we are aware that this may take time to fully be in place for clubs to return safely.

“The health, well-being and safety of all our players, coaches, volunteers and officials are paramount and we will continue to work in the best interests of public health.

“In the coming days the Scottish FA will start to provide resources and guidance to clubs and football groups on our dedicated online hub as well as offer online education and support for groups to help with planning around a variety of key areas.”

Scotland is currently in phase two of the government’s easing of the lockdown. National clinical director Jason Leitch has confirmed this allows up to eight people from three households to play football together, including in public space like parks, as long as there is no physical contact and hygiene rules are followed.

Phase three could come as early as next month.

What is allowed in phase two: