Scottish Cup semi-finals and final postponed as SFA and SPFL commit to completing the competition

The Scottish FA and SPFL have postponed the Scottish Cup semi-finals and final – but still want the games to be played.

Aberdeen were due to face Celtic on April 12 and Hearts take on Hibernian the day before. The final was scheduled to take place on May 9.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the decision has been taken to cancel both games but a joint statement said they want to play the games at a later date in front of supporters.

Ian Maxwell, SFA chief executive, said: “Given the fast-moving nature of this unprecedented situation, and the imperative to safeguard public health, we will consider future dates for the cup ties when the situation becomes clearer.

“We are, however, committed to completing the competition at the appropriate time, in front of spectators, and will base any decision on government and UK Medical Officers advice, and the readiness of participants to complete the ties.”

The statement was tweeted about League 2 side Cove Rangers shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday.

There is no further update, however, on the outcome of the league season, with the joint response group awaiting further guidance on how to proceed from the Uefa working group announced earlier on Tuesday.

Scotland’s fixture against Israel has been pushed back to the start of June, following on from Uefa’s decision to shelve the European Championships until next year.

The statement added: “While we await more specific information from Uefa, there is a limit to how we prepare for a June match in the context of a coronavirus pandemic and the most recent government and UK Medical Officers advice.”

Any Scotland fans who have purchased tickets and hospitality packages for the Israel game will still find these valid when the fixture is rearranged.