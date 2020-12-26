Banks o’ Dee co-manager Tommy Forbes is dreaming of being in the hat for the second round of the Scottish Cup with some of the country’s big guns.

The North Junior kings tackle Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale at Livingston’s Almondvale this afternoon in the first round of the national competition.

This season Championship and League One clubs enter the Scottish Cup in the second round and Forbes, who is joint-boss with Jamie Watt, would love to be in the hat alongside the likes of Hearts, Dundee, Dunfermline and Inverness Caley Thistle.

He said: “The format of the cup has changed this year and as a result in the second round there are some big teams that you can get.

“That’s the carrot for us, we’ve got this tough game, but a winnable game and, if we could get through, then you could get a big tie in the second round.

“There will be some big hitters within Scottish football in the draw for the next round, so hopefully we can be in the hat with them.”

Dee swept aside Lowland League strugglers Vale of Leithen 6-1 in the second preliminary round, but Forbes says the side sitting sixth in the East of Scotland League Premier Division will provide a different test.

He added: “There is a difference in the opposition this time compared with Vale of Leithen.

“They both play in good leagues, but Lothian have won six of their 10 league games so they are in better form than Vale of Leithen were.

“We know Lothian score a lot of goals, but they’ve conceded 20 in 11 games in all competitions, so that maybe gives us something to target.

“We like to be an attacking side that plays on the front foot.”