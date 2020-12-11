Scottish Cup: Banks o’ Dee out to make home advantage count

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Jamie Watt hopes they can make home advantage count in their biggest game of the season.

The Junior side face Lowland League strugglers Vale of Leithen at Spain Park in the Scottish Cup second preliminary round tomorrow.

Dee have benefited from playing at home on their artificial pitch in this competition in the past.

In the 2017-18 season they defeat Linlithgow Rose, Huntly and Selkirk at Spain Park to set up a memorable third round tie against Ayr United.

Watt, who is joint-boss along with Tommy Forbes, hopes home comforts can make the difference against the side bottom of the Lowland League.

He said: “It’s definitely the biggest game of the season but if you can get to to that second or third round you’ve got a chance of a really big team.

“For this season especially if we could get through it would be something for the boys to really look forward to and keep them motivated.

“In the Scottish Cup and Scottish Junior Cup in recent seasons we’ve been drawn away from home a lot.

“So to get this tie at home is a real boost because Spain Park is a fortress for us and teams seem to struggle to play against us at Spain Park.

“So it’s a plus for us being at home and hopefully it can be difficult for the opposition again.

“Games of this nature are few and far between and you can see how up for it the boys are.”

Elsewhere, Deveronvale are at home to East of Scotland outfit Camelon and Buckie Thistle tackle Strathspey Thistle in an all Highland League tussle.