Banks o’ Dee attacker Jack Henderson is hoping they can have another memorable Scottish Cup run after thrashing Vale of Leithen to reach the first round.

The North Junior kings were 6-1 winners against the Lowland League strugglers at Spain Park.

Three years ago Dee reached the third round and earned a tie against Championship side Ayr United.

Henderson said: “If we’re playing at home we’ll happily take anybody on, we fancy our chances because the size of the pitch helps us and we like playing on it and other teams don’t.

“We feel in the next round we can cause anyone a problem.

“Of course you start to dream a bit, games like the one we had against Ayr a few years ago are the ones you look forward to.

“It’s maybe a bit different without the fans but we still get up for the Scottish Cup, we don’t get the chance to play in a competition like this every week so you want to do as well as you can.”

Henderson got the ball rolling for Dee in the 10th minute, firing home at the back post after Lachie MacLeod dummied Michael Philipson’s cross from the left.

Philipson tested visiting goalkeeper Ben McGinley with an angled shot soon after and then Hamish MacLeod hit the inside of the right post with the rebound.

Philipson slipped in Hamish MacLeod and he finished calmly to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes and as half-time approached Philipson hit the left post from an acute angle.

Just 40 seconds after the interval Dee bagged their third with Philipson’s corner controlled on his chest by Mark Gilmour, who then volleyed into the top right corner from 16 yards.

On 53 minutes Lachie MacLeod tapped home the fourth from Greg Alexander’s low cross from the left and two minutes later it was five with Philipson getting on the scoresheet – he tucked away the rebound after McGinley blocked Hamish MacLeod’s shot.

Lachie MacLeod got number six on 77 minutes touching home Philipson’s delivery from the right flank.

Although Vale of Leithen netted a late consolation through Michael Robertson, it was a great afternoon for Banks o’ Dee.

Co-manager Jamie Watt said: “They were a young side that played with a lot of energy and played a high line and it took us a bit of time to adjust to the way they played.

“Once we got to grips with it I thought we did really well and scored some good team goals.

“I said to the boys before the game that you want to see where you can go and to get into the first round proper is the first step.

“We’ve done well before and if we can get a round further that’s when the big guns come in and it’s all about the romance and the chance to potentially play a big name.”

Elsewhere, Keith beat Fort William 5-1 at Kynoch Park. Cammy Keith bagged a brace for the Maroons before Jamie McConnell pulled one back for Fort, but further strikes from Logan Watt, Liam Duncan and James Brownie secured victory for Keith.

Buckie Thistle beat Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park courtesy of goals from Kevin Fraser, Kyle Macleod, Joe McCabe and Andy MacAskill.

Deveronvale were defeated 4-1 by East of Scotland side Camelon Juniors at Princess Royal Park. Connor McMullan (2), Stephen Docherty and Mark Stone netted for the visitors with Grant Noble on target for Vale.