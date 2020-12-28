Scottish Cup: Banks o’ Dee co-boss looking for home tie after cup win

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Tommy Forbes was thrilled to progress to the second round of the Scottish Cup.

The Aberdeen Junior kings defeated East of Scotland League Premier Division side Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 3-0 at Almondvale.

The home side’s goalie Kevan Swain was sent off in the first period but Jamie Buglass’s penalty that followed was saved by Ruaridh Adams. But Buglass redeemed himself midway through the second period when he opened the scoring.

In the closing stages Lothian had Louis Signorini sent off before Rob Armstrong and debutant Cameron Beattie sealed victory for the men from the Granite City.

Forbes, who is joint-boss with Jamie Watt, said: “We’re delighted to get through, we certainly weren’t at our best and conditions weren’t great, but we found a way to get through.

“We started well and hit the post before getting the penalty which we didn’t score, but we kept going and we were still on top.

“We felt a goal was coming and eventually it did in the second half from Jamie Buglass who had missed the penalty.

“Rob Armstrong scored a great second goal and then Cameron Beattie got the third for his debut so that’s a great moment for him.

“It was great to play at a Premiership ground and I think the pitch suited us.

“If we could get a home draw that would be great, I’m not really bothered who we get, as long as it is at home we’d be happy.

“With the way the Juniors is this season with no proper league as such the Scottish Cup is even more important to us.”