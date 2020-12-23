Scottish clubs’ signings from Europe in January to be approved by SFA appeals panel as post-Brexit system still being worked out

Scottish clubs will still be able to sign players from the European Union in the January transfer window, subject to approval from an SFA appeals panel.

The temporary measure will see the SFA give Governing Body Endorsements in the same way they do currently to secure work permits for non-EU players.

With the UK set to leave the EU, there had been uncertainty over whether clubs would be able to sign players from European clubs in January as freely as they have in the past.

England is set to move a points system for the window, which will see work permits approved or rejected based on criteria like international caps.

With Scottish football authorities still wrangling for a post-Brexit system better suited to the game north of the border, the Home Office has given approval for the appeals panel as a stop-gap when the window opens next month.

An SFA/SPFL joint group statement said: “In light of the announcement by the Home Office in relation to Governing Body Endorsement for overseas players being signed in a post-Brexit UK, the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League are pleased to confirm that Scotland will retain its discretionary appeals panel for the January transfer window.

“Discussions with the Home Office specific to Scottish football’s framework for signing overseas players beyond the January transfer window remain ongoing with a view to any criteria being proportionate and workable in the context of our game.”