EXCLUSIVE: Scott Brown stays at Peterhead for League One campaign

Jim McInally is thrilled that the “irreplaceable” Scott Brown has decided to stay with Peterhead.

The midfielder has agreed a one-year contract to stay with the Blue Toon for next season.

The 24-year-old was a standout performer for the Buchan club last term as they won the League Two title.

At the end of the campaign, McInally was resigned to losing Brown with interest from full-time Championship clubs including Dunfermline and Queen of the South.

However, nothing came of that interest and Brown will remain a Peterhead player for a fourth season after joining in August 2016.

McInally felt the former St Johnstone player was good enough to return to full-time football, but is ecstatic he will remain with Peterhead.

McInally said: “I’m just delighted because if I wanted to go and get another player of Scott Brown’s calibre I couldn’t do it.

“Scott is irreplaceable for us because we wouldn’t be able to afford other players of his calibre. That’s an endorsement of his quality as much as anything else.

“I was almost resigned to losing him and I thought we had with the offer from Dunfermline.

“He knows how much he’s loved at Peterhead and Scott likes to be liked so it’s great news for us.

“I was endorsing Scott to go full-time at the end of the season because I thought he deserved it.

“The way the game has gone there are a lot of full-time deals offered now which aren’t really good enough for part-time players who have a good job.

“Even still, most of the part-time clubs would have wanted Scott. But we’re lucky because of the way the club has treated him Scott has appreciated and respected that.

“Sometimes when you treat people right you get a payback and that’s exactly what’s happened here.”

McInally believes Brown reached a new level last season with his form earning him a place in the League Two team of the season.

McInally added: “His last season and a bit have been his best.

“But from a football point of view we were hard on him and he didn’t get an easy time.

“I think at times Scott has felt me and the coaching staff have picked on him.

“But he knows that it was only because we were trying to get him consistently to the standards he should be at.

“He knows now because he’s enjoyed himself so much last season, he can see why we pushed him so much and he really enjoys his game now.

“I remember him taking the huff because we were playing him at right-back in some games. He didn’t like it and he felt as though he was getting bombed out. But it was never anything more than us trusting him so much as a player and he repaid that faith.”