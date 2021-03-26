Scott McTominay praises Scotland’s show of resilience

Scott McTominay hailed Scotland’s character after they claimed a point in their World Cup qualifying opener against Austria.

The national side twice trailed at Hampden but goals from Grant Hanley and John McGinn ensured the first Group F game ended 2-2.

Austria are the section’s second seeds and will be one of the main contenders to win the group and qualify for next year’s World Cup automatically or finish second and secure a play-off berth.

Manchester United’s McTominay believes they it was a good point for Scotland.

The 24-year-old said: “It was a positive point and it is one we need to build on in terms of how we approach games.

“We need a bit more arrogance and belief in ourselves that we can go and dominate teams like that. We can do that even though they are a very good team.

“We came from behind twice which must be a positive and we are. We showed big balls to come back and we have to improve on that next week.”

McGinn’s super-strike

Scotland’s point was secured courtesy of McGinn’s sensation overhead kick five minutes from time.

McTominay added: “He ran off and it was like what is going on there but that is John McGinn.

“He is a top player and he plays for a top club (Aston Villa). It is so important we have him here, firing and playing well.”

Building on Austrian point

Next Scotland face Israel in Tel Aviv on Sunday before rounding off the international break against the Faroe Islands at Hampden on Wednesday.

McTominay insists the Dark Blues need a positive result from the clash with Israel.

The last meeting of the sides was in the Nations League in November with Scotland losing 1-0.

McTominay said: “Yes, we have to (take something from the game). Tonight was a building block in terms of how we approached the game.

© SNS Group

“I felt we had the best chances and should have had a penalty with Ryan Christie, I don’t know how the referee hasn’t seen it.

“That is football we might get one against Israel.

“We know them well. We know their players and their individual qualities and we’ve played them home and away. We owe them one and that is how we want to approach the game, be going on the front foot and going right after them.”

Midfield return

Having previously been used in a back three by Steve Clarke McTominay returned to midfield, where he normally plays at club level.

However, he says he’s happy to pitch in wherever Clarke feels will suit Scotland best.

He said: “Me and the manager haven’t spoken about anything position-related. It’s always about how the team can improve, little things that I can do and things I’m doing well.

“For me, wherever he wants me to play I’m more than happy. I know there are a lot of people talking about where I should play, but that’s up to the manager. He’s the one who decides, nobody else can do that.”